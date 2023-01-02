Kiara Advani calls Sidharth her 'favourite Malhotra'

ANI

Mumbai, January 2

Actress Kiara Advani rang in 2023 with her "favourite Malhotras" by her side.

On Sunday, fashion designer Manish Malhotra took to Instagram Stories and dropped a selfie with Kiara and her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra.

Kiara reposted the picture and captioned it, "favourite Malhotras."

She added a red heart emoji to it.

Kiara and Sidharth partied with Manish, Karan Johar and Rani Mukerji in Dubai.

In the particular selfie, Kiara is looking gorgeous in a green shimmery-wrap dress, while Sidharth looks dapper in an all-black outfit.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have been creating a heavy buzz on the Internet owing to their rumoured wedding in February 2023.

If reports are to be believed, the duo will exchange vows in February in Rajasthan.

In 2022, when Kiara was part of Karan Johar's chat show 'Koffee with Karan' along with Shahid Kapoor, she talked about her relationship with Sidharth and said, "I am not denying or accepting. We are definitely close friends, more than close friends." After she talked about her relationship, Shahid quickly added, "Be ready for a big announcement sometime at the end of this year and it's not a movie."Shahid's comment took the Internet by storm and left Sidharth and Kiara's fans in awe.

Sidharth and Kiara's relationship rumours started after the two worked together in 'Shershaah', which was released in 2021.

#kiara advani #sidharth malhotra