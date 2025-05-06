Kiara Advani flaunts baby bump in custom Gaurav Gupta couture at Met Gala

Actor Kiara Advani, who is expecting her first child with husband and her “Shershaah” co-star Sidharth Malhotra, debuted in a custom-made Gaurav Gupta couture titled “Bravehearts” at the 2025 edition of the Met Gala.

Making the Met Gala debut, as both an artist and mother-to-be, feels incredibly special, said Kiara.

“When my stylist, Anaita (Shroff Adajania), approached Gaurav to design my look, he created 'Bravehearts', a vision that honours the transformative phase I'm stepping into connecting it beautifully to this year's dress code Tailored for You',” the actor said in a statement.

“Mama's first Monday in May,” the actor earlier captioned her pictures on Instagram from the event, billed as fashion's biggest night, held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

The theme of this year's Met Gala is “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” and Gupta said his design piece for the actor from “Bravehearts” was about all kinds of transformation: emotional, physical, and generational.

“In creating this piece for Kiara, we wanted to honour her motherhood and pay homage to the bold elegance of Black style. The look bridges continents and his-tories, merging a deep symbolism with the radical refinement of Black dandyism,” the designer said in a post shared on his official Instagram page.

“A tribute to defiance, legacy, and new beginnings. Bravehearts is built on the spirit of the Black Dandy - those who challenged norms and reshaped culture with grace, strength, and individuality,” he added.

Kiara, who posed for the shutterbugs at the Met Gala as she caressed her baby bump, looked radiant in the monochrome garment with a gold sculpted breastplate with two hearts – “mother and child, connected by an abstract umbilical cord”.

The look also paid homage to the late André Leon Talley, legendary fashion editor and Black icon, through a dramatic double-panelled cape—a nod to his iconic silhouettes and influence on the fashion world.

“She is enveloped in a dramatic white cape echoing André Leon Talley's 2010 Met Gala look, the piece is both armour and offering,” Gupta further said.

“Inspired by the legacy of André Leon Talley, we reflected on what it means to show up with intention, individuality, and strength. This is a silent tribute to that — it's a reminder that everything we do paves the way for the next generation,” added Kiara.

Sidharth, who accompanied Kiara to New York, shared one of her photographs from the gala on his Instagram Stories.

“Both Bravehearts,” he wrote in a nod to his wife and their unborn child.