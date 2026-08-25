Kiara Advani gets candid about pregnancy journey during 'Toxic'

At the Chennai pre-release event for 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups', Kiara Advani spoke candidly about the strong support she received from Rocking Star Yash and director Geetu Mohandas throughout the film’s journey. Kiara, who portrays Nadia, a pivotal character in the story, described the project as a special collaboration with Yash and Geetu.

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Revealing something she had never previously shared with the duo, Kiara said, “When I got pregnant, after my family, you were the first two people I shared the news with.”

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“In that moment, you didn’t think about how will we finish the film, the logistics, none of that. You both smiled with tears in your eyes, congratulated me and said, ‘We’re going to have the time of our lives now, Kiara,’” she shared.

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Kiara said the response deeply touched her and reflected the kind of people Yash and Geetu were beyond their roles as actor and director. “I was so touched to just see someone who was so happy for me. I will never forget that, you said, come on set, be comfortable, eat whatever you want. And we’re going to make the best film. And we truly did.”

Expressing her gratitude to Yash and Geetu, Kiara said, “You truly, truly did make me feel like I could do anything in that moment. So thank you for being the human being that you are. And thank you for being the best team.”

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“I hope 26th August, when we deliver this movie to you all, you feel the passion, you feel the madness, and you enjoy cinema,” she said.

She also spoke about the larger vision behind the film, saying, “There was only one vision to take Indian cinema, take the best artists and the best technicians from our country and put this film on the globe.”

Kiara concluded by thanking the entire 'Toxic' team and the Chennai audience for their love and support.