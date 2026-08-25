DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Entertainment / Kiara Advani gets candid about pregnancy journey during 'Toxic'

Kiara Advani gets candid about pregnancy journey during 'Toxic'

Says Yash and Geetu ‘Made me feel like I could do anything’

article_Author
Mona
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 11:14 AM Aug 25, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Kiara Advani during Toxic's pre-release event in Chennai
Advertisement

At the Chennai pre-release event for 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups', Kiara Advani spoke candidly about the strong support she received from Rocking Star Yash and director Geetu Mohandas throughout the film’s journey. Kiara, who portrays Nadia, a pivotal character in the story, described the project as a special collaboration with Yash and Geetu.

Advertisement

Revealing something she had never previously shared with the duo, Kiara said, “When I got pregnant, after my family, you were the first two people I shared the news with.”

Advertisement

“In that moment, you didn’t think about how will we finish the film, the logistics, none of that. You both smiled with tears in your eyes, congratulated me and said, ‘We’re going to have the time of our lives now, Kiara,’” she shared.

Advertisement

Kiara said the response deeply touched her and reflected the kind of people Yash and Geetu were beyond their roles as actor and director. “I was so touched to just see someone who was so happy for me. I will never forget that, you said, come on set, be comfortable, eat whatever you want. And we’re going to make the best film. And we truly did.”

Expressing her gratitude to Yash and Geetu, Kiara said, “You truly, truly did make me feel like I could do anything in that moment. So thank you for being the human being that you are. And thank you for being the best team.”

Advertisement

“I hope 26th August, when we deliver this movie to you all, you feel the passion, you feel the madness, and you enjoy cinema,” she said.

She also spoke about the larger vision behind the film, saying, “There was only one vision to take Indian cinema, take the best artists and the best technicians from our country and put this film on the globe.”

Kiara concluded by thanking the entire 'Toxic' team and the Chennai audience for their love and support.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts