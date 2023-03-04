Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon, AP Dhillon to kickstart WPL 2023 with their performances

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 4

The historic Women's Premier League will kickstart with a marquee clash between the Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians at the D Y Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai.

Among the many celebrities, Bollywood stars Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani and Punjabi pop-music sensation AP Dhillon to mark the opening of the league with their performances.

The inaugural game will have a rescheduled start and will commence at 8pm on Saturday. The toss will take place at 7pm.

"The gates will open for fans at 4pm and they will be able to witness the grand opening ceremony which will start at 6.25pm. Adding glitz and glamour to the tournament opener will be Bollywood stars - Kiara Advani and Kriti Sanon. To top it all, singer-songwriter AP Dhillon will be performing some of his musical chartbusters on-stage that is bound to leave the audience enthralled," the WPL said in a statement.

