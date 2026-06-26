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Home / Entertainment / Kiara Advani not confirmed for 'Kamal Aur Meena', says director Siddharth P Malhotra

Kiara Advani not confirmed for 'Kamal Aur Meena', says director Siddharth P Malhotra

Script is locked, with screenplay written by Bhavani Iyer and dialogues by Kausar Munir

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Ananya Verma
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:15 AM Jun 26, 2026 IST
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Reports have linked Kiara Advani to the lead role of Meena Kumari.
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Director Siddharth P Malhotra has confirmed that no actor has been finalised for the lead role in “Kamal Aur Meena”, his upcoming biopic on legendary actress Meena Kumari and her filmmaker-husband Kamal Amrohi.

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The script has been completed, with the screenplay written by Bhavani Iyer and dialogues by Kausar Munir. The film is based on 2,000 letters and diary notes exchanged between Meena Kumari and Amrohi.

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Reports have linked Kiara Advani to the lead role of Meena Kumari, but Malhotra said no decision has been made.

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“Till it’s not locked, it’s not locked. It’s not only the actor; it’s the overall cost of the thing that is a determinant,” he told Mid-Day.

This is not the first time a Meena Kumari biopic has been attempted. Fashion designer and producer Manish Malhotra had earlier announced a separate project with Kriti Sanon in the lead, but later stepped away from it.

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Meanwhile, Malhotra’s courtroom thriller “Ikka”, starring Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna, premieres on Netflix on July 10.

As for “Kamal Aur Meena”, the search for the right cast continues.

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