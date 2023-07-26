Kiara Advani shines in Barbie-inspired outfit at India Couture Week 2023

PTI

New Delhi, July 26

Actor Kiara Advani made a bold appearance in a Barbie-inspired outfit from designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock on the first day of the India Couture Week (ICW).

The designers on Tuesday unveiled their collection "Renaissance Reverie", featuring bridal wear for men and women, inspired by their love for art and the treasures they encounter during their travels, according to the collection note.

Advani, who is no stranger to the ICW ramp, looked every bit resplendent as she walked the stage in a bold pink ensemble outfit with bead and sequin work.

The dress featured a top with plunging neckline and a skirt with a high slit and long train at the back, which many dubbed an outfit perfect for 'desi Barbie', referring to the iconic Mattel doll that has inspired a Hollywood film, starring Margot Robbie and currently running in theatres worldwide.

"As a showstopper, it was the perfect outfit. It was such a versatile outfit. We styled it in a western way and that's the beauty of all the creations. They are all versatile and you can wear them as per your taste," the "Satyaprem Ki Katha" star told reporters after the event.

Turning showstopper for Falguni and Shane Peacock was a no-brainer, Advani said. "I feel absolutely stunning in this outfit and I always feel that whenever I am dressed by them. Two days ago, my manager asked if I wanted to see the clothes and I said, 'It's Falguni and Shane, they will give me something stunning. They always supersede my expectations," the actor said.

She praised the designer duo for blending "detail with a lot of glamour" in their creations. "Every piece just stands out. Every single outfit looked like a showstopper outfit today. And that is something I believe is their USP. They really bring that magic," she added.

Advani, who previously walked the ICW ramp for Amit Aggarwal in 2019, said she was glad to be back on stage. "I hadn't been on the stage for a while due to the pandemic and my work commitments. So to come back to the ramp, and of course for Falguni and Shane, is a match made in heaven. I just hope that we've set the tone right for the others.

"It's the magic of doing a show in front of a live audience with the lights and music, it all just comes together. There was a romantic energy in the atmosphere. I could just feel it," she added.

Advani, wife of her "Shershaah" co-star Sidharth Malhotra, said the evening was made special by the presence of her husband's family. The two actors tied the knot in February this year.

"My in-laws are here. I'm in the national capital where my husband's family lives. So I had them come and see me walk the ramp, which is a first. It was nice to see everyone cheering me on in this beautiful outfit,' she said.

With Advani as their muse, Falguni and Shane said it was a great start to the 16th edition of the fashion gala.

Asked about Advani's Barbie-inspired outfit, Falguni told PTI, "Today's Barbie is just so intelligent. It's not just beauty but it's brain and having a mind of your own. We really wanted to channel the inner Barbie in her and make everyone see how stunning she is." The fashion gala, organised by Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) will run till August 2.