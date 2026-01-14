DT
PT
Home / Entertainment / Kiefer Sutherland arrested following alleged assault on ride-share driver: Police

Actor released on $50,000 bond; investigation underway, court appearance set for February 2

ANI
Washington DC [US], Updated At : 10:47 AM Jan 14, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Kiefer Sutherland (Photo/instagram/@kiefersutherland)
Actor Kiefer Sutherland was arrested in Los Angeles following an incident involving a rideshare driver, PEOPLE confirmed.

The incident occurred late at night near Sunset Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue in Hollywood. According to the outlet, the 59-year-old actor was arrested shortly after midnight on January 12 after police received a call reporting an alleged assault. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department arrived at the scene and began an investigation.

Sharing details of the incident, LAPD officer Kevin Terzes said officers responded to a radio call regarding an “assault” involving a rideshare driver. He told PEOPLE, “On January 12, around 12:15 a.m., officers from the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a radio call regarding an assault involving a rideshare driver near Sunset Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue.”

Police later identified the suspect as Sutherland and stated that he had entered the rideshare vehicle before the situation escalated. Terzes added that the investigation found Sutherland had “physically assaulted” the driver and also made criminal threats.

“The investigation determined that the suspect, later identified as Kiefer Sutherland, entered a rideshare vehicle, physically assaulted the driver (the victim), and made criminal threats toward the victim,” Terzes said.

Following the inquiry at the scene, officers arrested Sutherland for making “criminal threats” in violation of California Penal Code Section 422. Regarding the victim’s condition, Terzes noted that the driver “did not sustain any injuries requiring medical treatment at the scene.”

Jail records reviewed by PEOPLE show that Sutherland was booked and later released on a $50,000 bond the same day. He is scheduled to appear in court on February 2 at the Los Angeles County Superior Court.

The case is currently being investigated by detectives from the LAPD’s Hollywood Division.

