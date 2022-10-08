Kili Paul to make his TV debut with Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa

Colors’ dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 will welcome Tanzanian internet sensation Kili Paul this weekend.

The social media icon takes on the challenge of entertaining the audience in his style and wows judges Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit and Nora Fatehi with his performance.

On his experience of performing on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa stage, Kili Paul says, “Nothing compares to the joy of dancing for me and so I’m thrilled to have joined the show. I have received love in abundance from India and as everyone can tell, I’m hooked to its culture. Shaking a leg with great dancers on this show has been amazing. I’m making some of the best memories on this show. I thank the contestants and judges Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Nora Fatehi.”

#karan johar #nora fatehi