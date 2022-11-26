Kim Kadrashian is 'disgusted', feels 'violated and terrified' as Kanye showed her nude photos to former employees

Los Angeles, November 26
Reality television star Kim Kardashian is doing some digging in response to claims that her ex-husband Kanye West showed nude photos of her to former employees.
'The Kardashians' star is "looking into" the claims as she felt "disgusted" by it, reports Aceshowbiz. "She feels violated and terrified," a source told the Us Weekly. The SKIMS founder, who was married to Ye for six years before splitting in last February, is reportedly trying to "confirm" the allegations.
According to Us Weekly, the insider claimed that the mom of four "wanted to see what photos former employees saw so she has more details." The source added that the scandal is "just another bombshell about Kanye" and the 42-year-old cosmetics mogul "continues to wonder what will drop next" when it comes to the 'Donda' artiste.
IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
15 women members in Constituent Assembly, their contribution rarely discussed: PM Modi
'One of them, Dakshaayini Velayudhan who had come out of dep...
Video of jailed AAP minister Satyendar Jain meeting Tihar jail superintendent surfaces
The purported video of the AAP leader meeting the jail super...
Shraddha Walkar murder: Accused Aaftab Poonawala sent to 13-day judicial custody, says Delhi Police
Polygraph test on Poonawala went on for nearly three hours o...
Punjab farmer leaders submit memorandum to Governor; seek legal guarantee for MSP, withdrawal of Electricity Bill
On the call of Samyukta Kisan Morcha, representatives of 33 ...
Punjab's Rajwinder Singh killed Australian woman because her dog barked at him
After killing he buried the body in the sand and tied the do...