Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton share loved-up pictures from their beach getaway

Kim Kardashian is clearly showing off her blossoming romance with Formula 1 superstar Lewis Hamilton, offering a glimpse into their beach getaway.

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The SKIMS founder shared a carousel of pictures from their vacation on Instagram along with the caption, "Somewhere over the rainbow."

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The couple were joined in by their family, with Kardashian's kids, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, tagging along for the trip. Khloe Kardashian and her kids, True and Tatum, also hit the waves with the group.

For Hamilton, his niece Willow, nephew Kaiden, and younger brother Nicholas Hamilton were present.

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Besides taking fans inside their beach adventures, Kim Kardashian also dropped loved-up pictures with Hamilton. One of them shows the couple enjoying a walk on the beach, while another features them in an adorable mirror selfie.

Lewis Hamilton himself shared several pictures from the vacation.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DcMH8y0DEI-/

Since first being spotted together in Paris earlier this year, Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton have been seen supporting each other publicly. While Hamilton visited Kardashian's 'All's Fair' sets, the reality star also attended the F1 Monaco Grand Prix in June.

Addressing the media at the Grand Prix, the Ferrari star spoke about his relationship with Kardashian.

"It's amazing to have her come this weekend and have the support," he said, as quoted by People.

In April this year, Hamilton posted this reel on his Instagram handle, confirming his relationship with Kim.

The two were seen on a high-speed drive in the video, which showed him whipping around in his Ferrari F40 at the Daikoku Parking Area in Tokyo, Japan.

https://www.instagram.com/reels/DWyxmcAjHvo/

"HERE WE GO AGAIN TOKYO DRIFT VOL. III," Hamilton wrote in the caption of the Reel, which was set to the song "Victory Lap" by Skepta, PlaqueboyMax and Fred Again.

At the end of the video, Kardashian can be seen in the passenger seat wearing a white turtleneck top. When the camera approached her in the car, the mother of four said, "That's insane," after her joyride with Hamilton.