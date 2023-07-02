King Charles, Camilla award Elephant Whisperers director

Kings Charles III and Queen Camilla presented the prestigious Mark Shand Award and the Tara Award to Oscar-winning filmmaker Kartiki Gonsalves and a wildlife conservation group from India, at the 2023 Animal Ball in London. Kartiki, the director of The Elephant Whisperers and the Tamil Nadu-based The Real Elephant Collective (TREC) were honoured by the Royals on June 28 for making significant contributions to human-wildlife coexistence. “The Tara Award, inspired by the sacred bond between elephants and humans, recognises extraordinary achievements in storytelling and advocacy for coexistence. We were delighted to present this award to Kartiki Gonsalves,” the award citation read.
The Elephant Whisperers explores the connection between humans and elephants t
