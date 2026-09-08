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Home / Entertainment / King Charles reiterates Harry, Meghan remain non-working royals after UK return

King Charles reiterates Harry, Meghan remain non-working royals after UK return

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ANI
Updated At : 02:16 PM Sep 08, 2026 IST
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In a letter sent on behalf of the King on Monday, the UK’s Lord Chamberlain, the most senior officer of the British royal household, said that “It is well known that in January 2020 the Duke and Duchess stepped down from undertaking representative duties on behalf of The Sovereign, and are no longer working Members of the Royal Family”.
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Britain’s King Charles III has reiterated that Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, remain non-working royals and will not undertake official engagements on behalf of the Crown, following their return to the United Kingdom after six years in the United States.

In a letter sent on behalf of the King on Monday, the UK’s Lord Chamberlain, the most senior officer of the British royal household, said that “It is well known that in January 2020 the Duke and Duchess stepped down from undertaking representative duties on behalf of The Sovereign, and are no longer working Members of The Royal Family”.

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“This position will continue to be fully respected,” the letter said.

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“There is no change to the current status of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex,” the Lord Chamberlain added.

The letter was sent to senior members of the British government and military, as well as Prince Harry’s team, to reaffirm the couple’s status following several requests for clarity, as the royal family’s new diary period gets underway..

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Prince Harry and Meghan left the UK for North America in 2020 after stepping back from royal duties. Their departure was followed by a public falling out with members of the wider royal family. Despite the strained family relations, the couple returned to the UK late last month with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, who have been enrolled in British schools.

The letter further clarified that any charitable work undertaken by Harry and Meghan is a “personal matter for them both and undertaken in their private capacity. “In short, their position is akin to private citizens with commercial and charitable interests,” it said.

It also stated that all correspondence and administrative matters concerning the couple should be directed to their office, “which will continue to operate separately from The Royal Household,” CNN reported.

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