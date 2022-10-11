King Khan wishes 'Shahenshah' of Bollywood on 80th birthday: 'Ek dusre se karte hain pyaar hum'

Mumbai, October 11
Bollywood's 'Badshah' Shah Rukh Khan wished screen legend Amitabh Bachchan on his 80th birthday on Tuesday.
The 'Pathaan' actor took to his Instagram to share a small clip where he can be seen in the company of Big B. In the video the two can be seen singing the eponymous line from the song 'Ek doosre se karte hain pyaar hum' from Amitabh's 1991 film 'Hum'.
SRK captioned the video as, "One thing to learn from this great man, actor, superstar, father and superhuman is to never back away….instead learn….level up and launch again and again….forever. May you always be healthy and entertain our grandchildren also. Love you sir @amitabhbachchan."
Here's the video:
View this post on Instagram
SRK and Big B are unarguably two of the biggest stars of Hindi cinema and have worked together in films like 'Mohabbatein', 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna', 'Paheli', 'Bhoothnath' and more recently 'Brahmastra' in which SRK had a cameo.
IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India’s economic growth forecast cut to 6.8 pc in 2022, IMF says 'worst yet to come' for global economy
Growth rate projections for China is 3.2 per cent, down from...
EC allots ‘two swords and a shield’ as poll symbol to Shinde faction of Shiv Sena
Shinde’s faction called ‘Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena’ will be a...
In UNGA, India votes to reject Russia's demand for secret ballot on draft resolution on Ukraine
MEA had justified similar UNSC vote against Russia as 'proce...
Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav cremated in UP’s Saifai; Rajnath Singh, Sharad Pawar among leaders who pay last respect
Actor and Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan also marked her p...
Amid ‘rift’ with Bhagwant Mann-led AAP govt, Punjab Governor turns down BFUHS Vice-Chancellor’s appointment
Returned the file by asking the government to send a panel o...