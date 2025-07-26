Kiran Dubey speaks about her role in 5th September, the charm of storytelling

What drew you to 5th September?

Kunal Malla, the actor-director-producer from Dehradun, commands my immense respect. During the pandemic, when I was back home, he narrated the script to me. The story felt refreshing, it made me smile throughout and reminded me of the kind of films Rishikesh Mukherjee used to create.

What specifically did the story remind you of?

It brought to mind Rishikesh Mukherjee’s cinema, films infused with truth, innocence and a warm, human message. Nowadays, we rarely encounter stories that highlight the teacher-student bond as poignantly as this film does.

Your role is relatively brief, was that a concern?

Not at all. I’ve always believed in the strength of the role, not its length. The depth of the character matters far more to me than the screen time.

Tell us about your character.

I play a school therapist who initially seems cheerful and carefree. But as the story unfolds, a deeper, more vulnerable side emerges. I believe many women across India would find her story relatable.

Did you collaborate on your character’s look?

Yes, I worked closely with Anuradha Malla, one of the producers and Kunal Malla’s wife. She’s been the backbone of the film, managing many key aspects with finesse. Together, we shaped a look that reflects both strength and sensitivity.

What makes ‘5th September’ special to you personally?

This is my first Indian film project, which makes it extra special. Previously, I worked on an indie film in LA called ‘Where Is She Now?’ Being part of a film deeply rooted in Indian storytelling is truly fulfilling.

How was it working with such an experienced ensemble cast?

It was humbling. Sharing the screen with legends such as Sanjay Mishra, Brijendra Kala, Deepraj Rana, Kavin Dave, Sarika Singh, Victor Banerjee and Atul Srivastava has been a joyous and invaluable learning experience.

Any special mention for the newcomers?

Absolutely! Rishabh Khanna and Maleha Malla are phenomenal. They bring innocence, freshness and honesty to the screen. And of course, Kunal Malla has led the film with great grace and depth.