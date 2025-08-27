Kirron & Anupam Kher celebrate 40th wedding anniversary

Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher on Tuesday celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary. The couple took to Instagram and penned love-filled messages. Kirron’s post read, “Happy Anniversary dearest @anupampkher. My best friend and partner. Thank you for all the wonderful years. My life’s best years are with you. We travelled the world together, laughed and enjoyed every moment. God bless you always. Lots of love and a happy anniversary.”

