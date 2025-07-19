Kirron Kher makes a rare appearance to support Anupam Kher

Mumbai: Veteran actor Anupam Kher with his wife and actor Kirron Kher during the premiere of the film 'Tanvi The Great', in Mumbai, Thursday, July 17, 2025. (PTI Photo)(PTI07_18_2025_000029A)
Advertisement
×
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Combo
Yearly
Monthly
Already a Member? Sign In Now
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement