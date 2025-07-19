DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Entertainment / Kirron Kher makes a rare appearance to support Anupam Kher

Kirron Kher makes a rare appearance to support Anupam Kher

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:15 AM Jul 19, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Mumbai: Veteran actor Anupam Kher with his wife and actor Kirron Kher during the premiere of the film 'Tanvi The Great', in Mumbai, Thursday, July 17, 2025. (PTI Photo)(PTI07_18_2025_000029A)
Advertisement
Kirron Kher made a rare public appearance at the premiere of her husband and actor Anupam Kher's film Tanvi The Great.
Advertisement

The veteran actress, who is currently recovering from cancer, stole attention at the event held on Thursday.

Kirron Kher arrived with her son Sikander Kher at the premiere of the film that is releasing today. Visuals showed the mother-son duo holding hands and greeting mediapersons. The actress also had a brief conversation with the paparazzi before heading inside.

Advertisement

Kirron also posed with Anupam Kher for pictures. Since her cancer diagnosis, she has been keeping a low profile for a while.

For the event, Kirron chose a radiant red traditional outfit with intricate embroidery, while Anupam went for a classic black tuxedo, looking proud and protective towards his wife. Kirron's arrival also left many of her fans concerned as many pointed out subtle signs of her health challenges and visibly weak movements.

Advertisement

In April 2021, Anupam Kher confirmed his wife's cancer diagnosis on Instagram.

Meanwhile, premiere of Tanvi The Great, held at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai was a star-studded affair. Celebrities like Mahesh Bhatt, Gulshan Grover, Soni Razdan, Krushna Abhishek, Karan Tacker and Chunky Panday among others were present for the event.

Kher, who has returned to direction, also acts in the film opposite Shubhangi Dutt.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts