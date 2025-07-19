Kirron Kher makes a rare appearance to support Anupam Kher

Advertisement

The veteran actress, who is currently recovering from cancer, stole attention at the event held on Thursday.

Kirron Kher arrived with her son Sikander Kher at the premiere of the film that is releasing today. Visuals showed the mother-son duo holding hands and greeting mediapersons. The actress also had a brief conversation with the paparazzi before heading inside.

Kirron also posed with Anupam Kher for pictures. Since her cancer diagnosis, she has been keeping a low profile for a while.

For the event, Kirron chose a radiant red traditional outfit with intricate embroidery, while Anupam went for a classic black tuxedo, looking proud and protective towards his wife. Kirron's arrival also left many of her fans concerned as many pointed out subtle signs of her health challenges and visibly weak movements.

In April 2021, Anupam Kher confirmed his wife's cancer diagnosis on Instagram.

Meanwhile, premiere of Tanvi The Great, held at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai was a star-studded affair. Celebrities like Mahesh Bhatt, Gulshan Grover, Soni Razdan, Krushna Abhishek, Karan Tacker and Chunky Panday among others were present for the event.

Kher, who has returned to direction, also acts in the film opposite Shubhangi Dutt.