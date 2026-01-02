DT
Home / Entertainment / Kis Kisko Pyar Karoon 2 returns to cinemas

Kis Kisko Pyar Karoon 2 returns to cinemas

TNS
Updated At : 05:55 AM Jan 02, 2026 IST
Kis Kisko Pyar Karoon 2 returns in theatres on January 9, 2026
Kapil Sharma and his unbeatable humour is back again to entertain you this New Year's as well with the return of family entertainer Kis Kisko Pyar Karoon 2 in theatres on January 9, 2026. The much-awaited sequel opened to positive responses from audiences and critics alike, however, its theatrical run was impacted by limited screen availability due to ongoing multiplex takeovers by other releases. Juggling not only three but four marriages and a web of confusion the makers are back again to keep the audiences glued to the screens and laugh their hearts out yet again.

Kapil Sharma’s Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 proved that sheer entertainment triumphs over numbers, captivating audiences with its trademark humour and infectious energy. Responding to the film’s sustained buzz, producer Ratan Jain is set to bring the mega family entertainer back in the theatres.

Speaking about the same Produecr Ratan Jain shared," Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 has always been made with families in mind with pure entertainment meant to be enjoyed together. The love, laughter, and positive word-of-mouth the film received reaffirmed our belief in its universal appeal. With audiences continuing to ask for more, we felt it was the right moment to bring the film back to theatres and give viewers another chance to experience its humour on the big screen. We’re delighted to return with a film that celebrates joy, laughter, and wholesome family entertainment.”

