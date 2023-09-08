Kolkata Knight Riders cricketer Rinku Singh enjoys Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan', says 'love you, sir'

ANI

Mumbai, September 8

A large number of fans thronged cinema halls all over India as superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s action thriller film ‘Jawan’ hit the big screens on Thursday.

While the actor received a lot of acclaim from individuals from all walks of life, Rinku Singh of the Kolkata Knight Riders also went to the theatre to see director Atlee's action-packed movie.

Rinku posted photos from the cinema on Instagram.

He captioned the post, “DND. Watching my fav @iamsrk love you sir.”

In one photo, he is seen posing with the 'Jawan' poster in a white t-shirt and black pants.

The other picture shows him eating popcorn and watching the film.

The batting sensation also jokingly requested that his fans refrain from bothering him while he is in the middle of viewing a movie starring his favourite actor.

Rinku Singh came into limelight by hitting Gujarat Titans bowler Yash Dayal for five successive sixes in the final over during a chase of 205.

