Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to up the entertainment quotient with the superhero Moon Knight in the six-episode series by the same name

Sheetal

There’s a new superhero, Moon Knight, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU)! A character that often appeared in the pages of the Marvel comics for the past 47 years has been developed into a full-fledged live action series, Moon Knight, which releases today (March 30) on Disney+ Hotstar. As the makers of the series hold a global press conference, we share what the incredible star cast, Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke and May Calamawy, has to say about their roles and association with MCU. Justin Benson, Aaron Moorhead and Mohamed Diab have directed the six-episode series.

Suit story Before Oscar came on board to play the lead in Moon Knight, there was a superhero suit, and we all felt like that was the best in the world. Then Oscar made some suggestions, which changed the suit to what you will get to see in the series. One of the main things that everyone is commenting on is how beautiful the suit right now is and it’s different. And this reminded me of the power of collaboration. — Mohamed Diab, Director

The Star Wars and Dune star, Oscar is not new to big projects, but what excited him to play Moon Knight, an Egyptian moon god? He says, “It just seemed like there was a real opportunity to do something completely different, particularly in the MCU, and to really focus on this internal struggle of this character; and to use Egyptian iconography and the superhero genre and this language to talk about the real internal struggle of my character. To create an indelible, unusual, character, particularly with Steven Grant, is a different story. I also realised I had real, incredible collaborators and it was going to be a creative adventure.”

Oscar’s character Marc Spector, which is also Steven Grant and Moon Knight (granted the powers of Egyptian moon god) suffers from dissociative identity disorder and is struggling to come to terms with his newly found powers, which is both a blessing and a curse.

Playing the antagonist

Ethan Hawke, who plays the charismatic antagonist, Arthur Harrow, sure has a different approach than other MCU villains. Ethan explains, “Well, in the history of movies, there are countless stories of mentally ill villains, but here we have a mentally ill hero. That’s fascinating because we’ve now inverted the whole process. So, now as the antagonist, I can’t be crazy because the hero is crazy. I have to kind of find a sane lunatic or a sane malevolent force. Mohamed (director) was really embracing his mental illness as a way to create an unreliable narrator. And once you’ve broken the prism of reality, everything that you will be seeing is from a skewed point of view. It’s really interesting for the villain because am I even being seen as I am? It was also our riddle, and we came up with somebody who was trying to save the world. And in his mind, he’s Saint Harrow; I mean he thinks he’s going to be part of the great solution.”

Character wise

According to Grant Curtis, producer, Spider Man 1, 2 and 3, who was also present at the virtual conference, Moon Knight has been on Kevin Feige’s (president of Marvel Studios and primary producer of MCU) radar from day one. He says, “If you look at Moon Knight’s history, the character first appeared in “Werewolf by Night” in 1975. Then, he kind of bounced around in the Marvel Universe for the next five years, and he got his own offering in 1980. And when you look at years and decades of storytelling, as the great storytellers and artists on the Moon Knight pages have been doing, I think this was a natural progression, a merger into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.”

About the setting in London, Oscar says, “We just have too many characters in New York. So, it was like let’s just change it up. Let’s make him an expat in London. I love English humour, like The Office.