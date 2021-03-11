Know AR Rahman’s inspiration

Music maestro AR Rahman has entertained the audience with his music, not only in India but across the borders. On The Kapil Sharma Show’, he opened up about the music maestros who inspired him.

While appearing as a special guest to promote the upcoming movie Heropanti 2 with director Ahmed Khan, and lead actors Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria, the Academy Award winning music composer also shared his views on the present generation of musicians.

Rahman said: “There are many people actually. I have been discovering the old music now like Madan Mohan sahab, SD Burman sahab, Hridaynath Mangeshkar and all the greats. I think in today’s time the music is very interesting; it serves the movie but the musicality I think is definitely from the 60s and 50s period.”

— IANS