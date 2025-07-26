Here’s how Gwyneth Paltrow, ex-wife of Chris Martin, landed up in viral Coldplay ‘kiss cam’ controversy

The technology company Astronomer has hired Coldplay singer Chris Martin’s ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow as a ‘temporary spokesperson’, just days after its former CEO Andy Byron was caught in a viral video at the band’s concert.

In a video shared on X, the Oscar-winning actress and Goop founder, has introduced herself to the tech world, saying, “I have been hired on a very temporary basis to speak on behalf of the 300-plus employees at Astronomer.”

The video has already racked up thousands of views and even more reactions. Netizens are calling it a “marketing jiu-jitsu” that turned a viral moment into a data-tech pitch.

Thank you for your interest in Astronomer. pic.twitter.com/WtxEegbAMY — Astronomer (@astronomerio) July 25, 2025

The controversy began during a Coldplay concert on July 16 when a ‘kiss cam’ captured Byron and Astronomer’s head of HR, Kristin Cabot, in a warm embrace. What seemed like a sweet moment quickly turned awkward when they noticed themselves on screen and tried to look away.