Here’s how Gwyneth Paltrow, ex-wife of Chris Martin, landed up in viral Coldplay ‘kiss cam’ controversy
The technology company Astronomer has hired Coldplay singer Chris Martin’s ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow as a ‘temporary spokesperson’, just days after its former CEO Andy Byron was caught in a viral video at the band’s concert.
In a video shared on X, the Oscar-winning actress and Goop founder, has introduced herself to the tech world, saying, “I have been hired on a very temporary basis to speak on behalf of the 300-plus employees at Astronomer.”
The video has already racked up thousands of views and even more reactions. Netizens are calling it a “marketing jiu-jitsu” that turned a viral moment into a data-tech pitch.
— Astronomer (@astronomerio) July 25, 2025
The controversy began during a Coldplay concert on July 16 when a ‘kiss cam’ captured Byron and Astronomer’s head of HR, Kristin Cabot, in a warm embrace. What seemed like a sweet moment quickly turned awkward when they noticed themselves on screen and tried to look away.
