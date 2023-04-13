Know Suniel Shetty’s unique message…

Amazon MiniTV has brought back the legendary action star Suniel Shetty in the recently released series, Hunter Tootega Nahi Todega. Using his famous dialogue from the series, Rokna Hai Toh Thokna Padega, the actor asks audiences to access the show without any cost.

When users clicked on the links, they were surprised by a video message from Suniel Shetty as ACP Vikram, urging them to break free from illegal downloads and watch quality content for free on Amazon MiniTV. This unique campaign has generated a lot of excitement.