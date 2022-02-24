Know who inspires Arslan Goni…

Acting fascinates Arslan Goni and that’s the reason he has chosen this profession. Talking about his inspiration, he says, “Good performances always inspire me. From Daniel Day-Lewis to Irrfan Khan to Leonardo DiCaprio... I like them all. There are so many names that come to my mind. Every time I see them, I am like ‘Oh wow, this kind of performance is something that I also want to give, someday hopefully I will be able to’.”

Arslan adds, “What happens is that most of the times when you’re watching someone’s work as an actor, you know that this is what he is going to do next but then there are few artistes who do the unexpected. Those performances amaze you. This expression on Ranbir Kapoor’s face in the song titled Kun Faya Kun still haunts me. What state of mind that actor was in at that point of time is something that I want to know. That scene was brilliant.”