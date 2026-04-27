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Home / Entertainment / Known for playing negative roles, actor Bharat Kapoor dies at 80

Known for playing negative roles, actor Bharat Kapoor dies at 80

Kapoor had largely played negative roles in films like ‘Barsaat’, ‘Aakhree Raasta’, ‘Noorie’, ‘Ram Balram’, ‘Inkaar’ and many others

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PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 09:52 PM Apr 27, 2026 IST
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Bharat Kapoor. A video grab
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Veteran actor Bharat Kapoor, best known for playing supporting roles in films like ‘Hindustan Ki Kasam’, ‘Sone Pe Suhaaga’ and ‘Balidaan’, passed away on Monday afternoon due to cardiac arrest, his actor friend Avatar Gill said.

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He was 80.

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"I got a call from Bharat ji's son Rahul saying his father passed away at his residence around 3 pm due to cardiac arrest. He was unwell for three days," Gill told PTI.

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"I've known him for more than 50 years. We did many plays and acted in films together. We were constantly in touch but for a week we didn't speak. For me it is like losing an elder brother, a mentor and a friend," he said.

Kapoor had largely played negative roles in films like ‘Barsaat’, ‘Aakhree Raasta’, ‘Noorie’, ‘Ram Balram’, ‘Inkaar’ and many others.

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The last rites of Bharat Kapoor were performed on Monday at 6 pm at the crematorium near Sion Hospital, while the Chautha ceremony will be held on April 30 at the North Bombay Association.

"Family and close friends from the industry, including Rakesh Bedi, director Ramesh Talwar, and theatre actors paid their respects to him," Gill said.

Kapoor is survived by wife Lopa and sons Rahul and Sagar. His daughter Kavita died a few years ago.

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