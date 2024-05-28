Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Andre Russell grooves to Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Lutt Putt Gaya’ with Ananya Panday post IPL big win

ANI

Mumbai, May 28

The celebrations continue for Kolkata Knight Riders’ players and fans. Following the team’s big win in the IPL 2024 finals against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), KKR all-rounder Andre Russell couldn’t stop himself from shaking a leg to Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Lutt Putt Gaya’ song from ‘Dunki’ with actor Ananya Panday.

Celebrations are in full swing at the IPL winning party as Andre Russell couldn't resist grooving to his favourite "Lutt Putt Gaya" song, alongside Chandrakant Pandit and Ananya Pandey. 🔥💜 What a k'Night ❤️@iamsrk @Russell12A @KKRiders @KKRUniverse #ShahRukhKhan… pic.twitter.com/0OVfUdtAJM — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) May 27, 2024

A video of Russell dancing to SRK’s song has gone viral on the internet.

In the video, Ananya, who also attended the final match between KKR and SRH, is seen teaching the song’s hook steps to Russell.

On Monday, Ananya took to her Instagram to share photos with her BFFs, Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor, posing with the IPL trophy.

Dishing out some BFF goals, the trio looked effortlessly glamorous. Shanaya wore a black dress, while Ananya and Suhana chose orange and blue outfits, respectively.

