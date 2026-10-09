Kon Honar Crorepati gets a grand premiere: Madhuri Dixit and Sonali Bendre share screen space for the first time

Two loved and iconic Bollywood stars. A first-time on-screen pairing, and an evening packed with candid conversations, nostalgic memories and unexpected revelations. Sony Marathi’s Kon Honar Crorepati (KHC) ushers in a new chapter this Monday, October 12 with Madhuri Dixit at the helm as host, and Sonali Bendre in the hot seat for the show’s grand premiere.

With the promise of “Aata Khel Badalnaar” (Now, the game will change), the special episode sets the stage for a refreshing new era in the Marathi entertainment ecosystem.

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Despite their illustrious film careers, Madhuri and Sonali have never shared the screen in a film. Their first-ever on-screen appearance together on Sony Marathi promises a compelling mix of Bollywood nostalgia, lively banter and the high-stakes excitement of the game, offering viewers a rare glimpse into the personalities and stories behind two much-loved stars.

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Bringing her love for animals to the hot seat, Sonali is playing in support of Happy Pet Foundation and shares insights into her work for animal welfare and her very own “Happy Podcast.”

Madhuri Dixit shared, “Sonali and I have never done a film together. But it’s never too late! Today, we’re finally together on the sets of Kon Honar Crorepati. It’s a celebration, and I’m glad that I am starting this new chapter with you. Sharing the screen with you feels like such a special occasion. It is a celebration for me.”

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Welcoming Madhuri Dixit as host, Sonali Bendre shared, “Kon Honar Crorepati now has a female host, and who could be better than Madhuri? I have always been a Madhuri Dixit fan, but I’ve also gotten to know her better. Her younger son and my son go to school together, so we meet often, but sharing screen space has never happened."

Nana Patekar, who worked with Madhuri in the 1998 film Wajood, was scheduled to shoot for the premiere episode over the weekend. Sonali and Nana were set to be among the show’s first celebrity guests, with more prominent Maharashtrian celebrities expected to appear in the coming months.