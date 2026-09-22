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Home / Entertainment / Krishna Mukerji, mother of actress Rani Mukerji, dies at 75

Krishna Mukerji, mother of actress Rani Mukerji, dies at 75

She was known for her quiet warmth despite her family's Bollywood fame

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Ananya Verma
Updated At : 04:45 PM Sep 22, 2026 IST
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Bollywood lost a quiet but influential figure this week, with news that Krishna Mukerji, mother of actress Rani Mukerji, has died at 75. The cause of death has not been made public.

Yash Raj Films, headed by Rani's husband Aditya Chopra, issued the family's statement: "With heavy hearts, we share that Rani Mukerji's mother Mrs Krishna Mukerji, 75, passed away this afternoon. The family is deeply grateful for your love, prayers, and support, and respectfully requests privacy during this time of immense grief."

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Beyond being Rani's mother, Krishna carved out her own identity in the industry as a playback singer, with ties running back to Bengali cinema. Her reported film credits include Momer Alo, Haiwan, Teesri. Her sister is veteran actress Debashree Roy.

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Krishna married filmmaker Ram Mukerjee in 1972. He directed films including Hum Hindustani and Leader before his death in 2017 at age 84. The couple raised two children, Rani and filmmaker-producer Raja Mukerji.

Rani has repeatedly credited her mother as a major creative influence, particularly while preparing for Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway in 2023, where she played a Bengali mother fighting a custody battle.

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