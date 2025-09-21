DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Entertainment / Krishna Shroff emerges as a fan favourite on Chhoriyan Chali Gaon

Krishna Shroff emerges as a fan favourite on Chhoriyan Chali Gaon

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 12:00 PM Sep 21, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Since her entry into Zee TV’s Chhoriyan Chali Gaon, Krishna Shroff has steadily emerged as one of the most admired contestants of the season. Her journey has been defined by a rare combination of strength, emotional intelligence and focused gameplay. Whether tackling physically demanding tasks or navigating the complexities of group dynamics, Krishna has consistently displayed composure and conviction and always carried herself gracefully, in every situation.

Advertisement

What sets her apart is a gameplay rooted in strategy without theatrics. She has steered clear of unnecessary drama, instead choosing to engage with the show through thoughtful decisions and steady leadership. Simultaneously, her genuine support for fellow contestants has been evident throughout, with her always offering encouragement, maintaining strong interpersonal bonds, and contributing positively to the group dynamic. Viewers have noted this balance of competitiveness and compassion as a defining trait of her presence on the show. And comments on social media echo the same sentiment, with netizens praising the fitness icon and entrepreneur.

As the show progresses, Krishna’s growing fan support reflects her rising status as a strong contender for the title. With her authenticity, resilience, and grounded approach, she has resonated with a wide audience and is now seen as one of the front runners to win Chhoriyan Chali Gaon. Her journey continues to gain momentum, positioning her as one of the season’s standout participants.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts