Home / Entertainment / Kristen Stewart expresses interest in directing a 'Twilight' remake with big budget

Kristen Stewart expresses interest in directing a 'Twilight' remake with big budget

Stewart, 35, rose to international fame for her portrayal of Bella Swan in the five Twilight films released between 2008 and 2012

article_Author
ANI
Washington DC, Updated At : 01:14 PM Jan 06, 2026 IST
Actor and director Kristen Stewart has expressed interest in directing a remake of the globally popular 'Twilight' saga, stating she would be open to re-adapting the franchise if it is ever rebooted, according to People.

Speaking in an interview at Variety's 10 Directors to Watch and Creative Impact Awards in Palm Springs, California, Stewart said she would love to revisit the globally popular vampire romance series—this time from behind the camera.

"I would love — look. I love what Catherine [Hardwicke] did, I love what Chris [Weitz] did, I love what all of the directors did with the movies," Stewart said when asked about the possibility of remaking the franchise. Reflecting on the original films, she added, "They were so themselves and weird and kind of squirrelly, and just so present in that time when they didn't really know what they were yet," she added, as per People.

Imagining a new version of the franchise, Stewart said, "Imagine if we had a huge budget and a bunch of love and support. I don't know — I would love to readapt. Yeah, sure, I'll do the remake. I'm doing it! I'm committed!" Stewart, 35, rose to international fame for her portrayal of Bella Swan in the five Twilight films released between 2008 and 2012. The movies, adapted from author Stephenie Meyer's novels, also starred Robert Pattinson, Taylor Lautner, Anna Kendrick, Peter Facinelli, Elizabeth Reaser, Kellan Lutz, Nikki Reed and Ashley Greene.

The franchise featured multiple directors, with Catherine Hardwicke helming the original film, Chris Weitz directing New Moon, David Slade directing Eclipse, and Bill Condon directing the two-part finale Breaking Dawn.

Stewart previously commented on her experience watching filmmaker Hardwicke, now 70, direct the first Twilight movie in a December interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

"Being able to withstand and organise that many opinions, and still make something that feels like yours, is near impossible to do," she said of the production at the time. "With so many voices in the room and with so much expectation, nothing feels personal."

Stewart recently made her directorial debut with The Chronology of Water, released in 2025, which earned her recognition as one of Variety's 10 Directors to Watch. Speaking about her journey into filmmaking, Stewart said she had been building toward this moment throughout her career.

"I've been working on other people's films my whole life, since I was nine years old, and I feel like everything's been building to this moment," she said. "It's just what I've wanted to do my whole life," according to People.

The Chronology of Water is currently playing in theatres.

