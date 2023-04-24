Kriti Sanon looks like a fresh summer breeze for her upcoming project

Actress Kriti Sanon, who was last seen in Bollywood movie Shehzada with Kartik Aaryan, also starred in Bhediya, co-starring Varun Dhawan, was recently seen shooting for her next project, looking radiant in a beautiful flowery top.

In a newly released behind-the-scenes video, Kriti’s fans were treated to a glimpse of her latest outing. The video showcases the stunning Kriti Sanon having fun on the sets with the cast and crew and her co-actress. Gorgeous as she is, Kriti is seen wearing a floral summer top who is all ready to go out and take on the world. What is behind this confidence that is making a lasting impression on all? Is there anyone who is making her all cheery and euphoric?