Kriti Sanon, Sharvari & others serve chic Indo-Western fashion inspiration

When it comes to fashion inspiration, Bollywood divas never disappoint. From festive celebrations to casual outings, stars like Kriti Sanon, Ishita Raj, Sharvari and more are showing us how to ace Indo-Western style with ease.

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Blending traditional elements with modern silhouettes, their looks are stylish, versatile and easy to recreate for different occasions. Whether it’s a statement drape, a chic co-ord set or a contemporary twist to ethnic wear, these celebrity-approved outfits prove that Indo-Western fashion deserves a permanent place in your wardrobe.

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Alia Bhatt

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Alia Bhatt wears a nude pink ensemble featuring an embellished cape and a matching bralette and it exudes complete diva vibes. The make-up, the heels and each accessory complements the look and makes it stand out and surely worthy enough to be bookmarked.

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Ishita Raj

Ishita Raj steals the show in this gorgeous red corset and skirt. This Indo-Western look is comfortable and absolute stunning and can be easily be worn at those family brunches and dinners. What we love about this look is the stack of junk jwellery that elevates the look.

Kriti Sanon

You never go wrong with white! Kriti Sanon aces this floor-length skirt and layered jacket. She styled this ensemble with multiple silver necklaces and juttis making it a fashion statement for every girl next-door.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor in this printed pink lehenga set featuring a matching corset blouse has all our hearts. It is a perfect summer outfit, and the pairing with the bold necklace the look is definitely a must try.

Sharvari

Sharvari in this emerald green embroidered jacket paired with a silver sequined bralette and a draped skirt is diva coded. The ensemble features a diamante jacket and a dhoti-style skirt. She accessorised it with a studded neck choker. The sleek bun for a contemporary look is what catches your attention.

Ananya Pandey

Ananya Panday wearing an Indo-Western ensemble featuring a black and white embroidered bralette, matching wide-legged palazzos, and a long printed jacket is an impressive fashion look. The outfit is characterized by intricate thread work and a dramatic, flowing silhouette making the look complete and undoubtedly chic.