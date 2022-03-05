Kriti Sanon to play a director in Kriti to play a director

Kriti Sanon is all set to deliver a full-on masala entertainer alongside Akshay Kumar with the film Bachchhan Paandey. Talking about playing a director, Myra Devekar, in the film, Kriti says, “As an actor, once you have gone through a certain number of films you soak in more than you think; just by observing and looking around, you start understanding how the directors make their vision come alive, their process and mannerisms. And I have seen so many talented directors at work; it feels like it was sort of easier for me to pick from them.”
The Mimi star adds, “A director is in control of everything on the set as he or she is the captain of the ship. So, why I like Myra is that this girl is very much in control and she is stuck in a place where situations get out of control.” Besides Bachchhan Paandey, Kriti has many films lined up, including Adipurush, Shehzada, Bhediya and Ganapath. —TMS
