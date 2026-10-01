Kriti Sanon’s ‘Superhero’ dreams

Kriti Sanon appears to be entering a particularly adventurous phase of her career. From her National Award-winning turn in Mimi to the psychological thriller Do Patti and Tere Ishk Mein, the actress has steadily moved beyond conventional roles, choosing characters that allow her to stretch as a performer. Her latest outing, Cocktail 2, where she plays Ally, has added another dimension to that evolving repertoire.

Now, Sanon wants to go even further. In a conversation about the roles she would like to explore next, the actress revealed that she is drawn towards characters that inhabit morally complicated spaces — the kind that can take her far away from her own personality.

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“I would love to get into the psyche of a really grey character,” she said. “As an actor, it gives you an opportunity to play something that you're not. Completely away. So I would love to explore a little more grey.”

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Sanon also has something considerably bigger in mind — quite literally. The actress expressed her desire to headline a female superhero film, pointing out that India's most recognisable superhero characters have traditionally been male.

“I also want to play, like, a superwoman,” she said. “I feel like the only superhero that we have in India is Krish. And of course, we have Shaktimaan. But they're all men.” For Sanon, the prospect is not simply about wearing a superhero costume. It is about embracing the physicality and scale of an action-driven role. “I would love to, you know, there should be, like, a female superhero. I have to do action. I'd love to do that. That would be really cool. Putting it out there.”

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It is an intriguing wishlist for an actress whose career has increasingly been defined by experimentation. After establishing herself in mainstream Hindi cinema, Sanon has gradually gravitated towards characters with greater emotional and psychological complexity.

A morally grey role would take that evolution into darker territory, while a female superhero could allow her to explore an entirely different cinematic language — action, physical transformation and larger-than-life spectacle.

For now, both remain ambitions rather than announced projects. But Sanon seems clear about the direction in which she wants to move: less familiar, more challenging and, quite possibly, a little more dangerous.