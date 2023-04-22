Kriti wants jalebis!

Actress Kriti Sanon is all set to jet off to Indore for an event and couldn’t be more excited to travel to the city, as she’ll not only get to meet her fans but also relish Indori delicacies.
Kriti said: “I’ve been to Indore to promote my films but this time I am especially going there to meet my Indori fans and interact with them over a fun session. I remember being amazed and impressed with how clean and beautiful the city is. Indore has set a prime example for other cities to follow when it comes to waste management and cleanliness. I also love the energy and the food of the city. Even though I’ll be there for a few hours only, I’ll sneak in some time to have the famous poha, Ratlami sev and jalebis.”
On the work front, Kriti will be next seen in The Crew opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu. She also has Adipurush slated to release in August. — IANS
