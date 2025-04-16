DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Entertainment / Kritika Kamra signs ‘Peepli Live’ director Anusha Rizvi’s next film  

Kritika Kamra signs ‘Peepli Live’ director Anusha Rizvi’s next film  

Film, produced by Jio Studios, also features Sheeba Chaddha and Shreya Dhanwanthary
article_Author
PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 12:56 PM Apr 16, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Actor Kritika Kamra, best known for “Bheed”, “Bambai Meri Jaan” and “Gyaarah Gyaarah”, will play one of the lead roles in an upcoming women-led drama, directed by Anusha Rizvi of “Peepli Live” fame.

The film, produced by Jio Studios, also features Sheeba Chaddha and Shreya Dhanwanthary.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of Delhi, the untitled film delves into a poignant human story that highlights the strength and resilience of its female protagonists.

Advertisement

A representative of the production house said they are thrilled to bring together such a talented team for this movie.

“The narrative is both powerful and timely, and we believe it will resonate deeply with the audiences,” the representative said in a statement.

Advertisement

Principal photography on the project commenced earlier this month in the capital.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper