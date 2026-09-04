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Home / Entertainment / Krystle D’Souza and Rida Tharana Emerge as Winners of The Traitors Season 2 

Krystle D’Souza and Rida Tharana Emerge as Winners of The Traitors Season 2 

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Updated At : 02:17 PM Sep 04, 2026 IST
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Twenty-one players walked into the palace believing they were the smartest of the lot and could spot lies from a mile away. Weeks of murders, betrayals, wrong theories, and brutal ‘Circles of Shaq’ later, two Traitors walked away with the win. In a finale where trust became the biggest gamble of them all, Krystle D’Souza and Rida Tharana emerged as the winners of The Traitors Season 2, successfully keeping their identities hidden until the very end.

And what a journey it was to witness them get there

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Krystle entered the palace as one of the original Traitors and somehow managed to survive and keep her identity hidden. Fellow Traitors were exposed, suspicion repeatedly came her way, and her name found its way into more than one conversation around the Circle, but Krystle kept doing what she had done all season: say enough, reveal little, and let the palace doubt everyone else. From calling herself the palace’s billi after Boo to repeatedly landing on her feet, Krystle turned survival into her strongest strategy.

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Rida’s story could not have been more different. She entered the game as an Innocent trying to catch the Traitors, only for Krystle to turn the tables and recruit her into the fray that she had been hunting since the beginning. The power initially came with excitement, but the reality of betraying people she genuinely cared about quickly hit hard. Rida broke down, questioned whether she even wanted to stay, and at one point admitted, “I want to go home, I don’t want the money, I don’t want to win.” But when the game demanded it, she stayed.

By the finale, Mallika Sherawat, Sahil Salathia, Dalip Tahil, Shalini Passi, Krystle D'Souza, and Rida Tharana were the last ones still standing, each believing they had survived the palace’s biggest deceptions. What followed was the season’s final battle of instinct, accusation, and trust, until the game came down to Krystle and Rida.

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And after an entire season built on lies, the two Traitors made their riskiest move yet: they chose to Trust each other. The decision paid off. Krystle and Rida revealed themselves as Traitors, bringing one of the season’s most unexpected partnerships full circle and proving that while everyone else was busy hunting for deception, the biggest one had survived right in front of them.

Sharing her thoughts on winning the game as the ‘OG’ Traitor, Krystle expressed, Being a Traitor sounds glamorous until you actually have to lie every day to people you genuinely like. Since I was a Traitor from the very beginning, I knew over-explaining or getting defensive would give me away. So, I learnt kab bolna hai, kab chup rehna hai, and when to just smile and sit back. I survived suspicion, accusations, and being thrown under the bus. I even told Karan, ‘Boo ke baad main hi yahaan ki billi hoon,’ and somehow, I kept landing on my feet."

Rida added, If someone had told me on Day One that I would end this game as a Traitor, I would have laughed. I walked in wanting to be an Innocent because I knew I couldn’t lie, but being blackmailed changed everything. As a Traitor, I had a clear roadmap to the finale, but the hardest part was dealing with the guilt of playing against people I genuinely cared about. I gave my best as an Innocent, gave my best as a Traitor, and left the finale to the universe. I walked into the palace as an Innocent, became a Traitor, and walked out a winner. I couldn’t have imagined a more unexpected ending.”

From Harman Singha and Kullu being exposed, Shahneel Gill fumbling her cover and Rida crossing over to the dark side, to Krystle quietly surviving every new threat thrown her way, the Traitors kept changing, but the deception never stopped. And in the end, the palace learnt the season’s final lesson the hard way: trust is rare, but dhokha is everywhere.

Hosted by Karan Johar, the latest episodes of The Traitors Season 2 are now streaming exclusively on Prime Video. 

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