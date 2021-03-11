Kubbra Sait on horror genre

Kubbra Sait, who is also a part of the The Sandman, says, “I’m elated and extremely proud of the fact that I am able to voice an incredible character for one of the greatest shows. The Sandman takes the listeners into the world of fantasy and horror, and these genres are becoming immensely popular now. I think that anything that allows you to think beyond what you really know or what you think you know, and being introduced to a world that is completely not familiar to you, is both challenging and exciting. I mean the fact that you can do things that you aren’t in real life is pretty cool.” — IANS