Kubbra Sait on horror genre

Kubbra Sait, who is also a part of the The Sandman, says, “I’m elated and extremely proud of the fact that I am able to voice an incredible character for one of the greatest shows. The Sandman takes the listeners into the world of fantasy and horror, and these genres are becoming immensely popular now. I think that anything that allows you to think beyond what you really know or what you think you know, and being introduced to a world that is completely not familiar to you, is both challenging and exciting. I mean the fact that you can do things that you aren’t in real life is pretty cool.” — IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rupee slumps to all-time low, touches 77.42 against US dollar in early trade
Risk appetite weakened amid mounting concerns about inflatio...
IndiGo bars specially-abled child: Scindia says no human being should have to go through this
Had barred a specially-abled child from boarding a flight at...
2 killed, 25 hurt as Haryana Roadways bus hangs precariously from bridge after colliding with private bus in Punjab's Kurali
The Haryana Roadways driver drove rashly despite being warne...
Bulldozers, police force reach Shaheen Bagh ahead of anti-encroachment drive, locals stage protest
Police personnel deployed to provide security to SDMC offici...