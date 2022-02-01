Kunal Kapoor, Naina Bachchan welcome their first child

Mumbai, January 31
'The Empire' star Kunal Kapoor on Monday said he and his wife, former investment banker Naina Bachchan have become parents to their first child, a baby boy.
The actor, also known for films like 'Rang De Basanti', 'Aaja Nachle', and 'Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana', took to Twitter to share the announcement.
"To all our well-wishers, Naina and I are overjoyed to share that we have become proud parents to a beautiful baby boy. We thank God for our abundant blessings," he said in the statement.
Here's the tweet:
January 31, 2022
Kapoor and Naina Bachchan, niece of megastar Amitabh Bachchan, tied the knot in a private family ceremony in Seychelles in 2015.
The actor was last seen in 2021's 'Ankahi Kahaniya', a Netflix film.
