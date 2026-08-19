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Home / Entertainment / Kylie Jenner carries Ahikoza by BRHAM at Malibu wedding

Kylie Jenner carries Ahikoza by BRHAM at Malibu wedding

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Dharam Pal
Updated At : 04:36 PM Aug 19, 2026 IST
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Kylie Jenner at Malibu wedding
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Kylie Jenner has added her name to the growing list of celebrities embracing Ahikoza by BRHAM, carrying the label’s signature Lilian bag, designed by Namrata Karad, at the Malibu wedding of Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods.

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The appearance puts the distinctive silhouette in the spotlight once again, with the Lilian quietly building a celebrity following of its own. Before Jenner, the bag had been spotted with a stylish roster that includes Jessica Alba, Lauren Sánchez Bezos and Cameron Diaz, among others.

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There is little about the Lilian that feels designed to shout. Instead, its appeal lies in a sculptural silhouette and considered detailing that allow the design to make an impression without leaning on overt branding. It is, in many ways, a distillation of Karad’s design language — confident, refined and recognisable without requiring a logo to announce itself.

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That understated approach makes Jenner’s choice particularly notable. Known for her affinity for fashion-forward accessories and statement-making luxury pieces, the reality star and entrepreneur carried the Lilian in a setting where wedding guest dressing naturally brings fashion into focus.

The Malibu nuptials of NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods provided the backdrop for the appearance, with Jenner’s choice adding another high-profile moment to the bag’s growing trajectory.

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For Ahikoza by BRHAM, the latest celebrity sighting comes as the Lilian continues to establish itself through visibility rather than conspicuous branding.

Jenner’s Malibu appearance therefore adds more than another celebrity sighting to the Lilian’s growing list. It reinforces the bag’s emerging identity as a quietly recognisable accessory — one that can command attention precisely because it does not appear to be trying too hard to do so.

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