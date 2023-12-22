‘Kyunki… Saas Maa, Bahu Beti Hoti Hai' completes 100 episodes

Mumbai, December 22
The television show ‘Kyunki… Saas Maa, Bahu Beti Hoti Hai' recently completed 100 episodes. The show went on air in September and has been receiving a good response from the audience.
In the recent episodes, viewers witnessed how Suraj (Lakshay Khurana) finally confronts Ambika against the grudges he has been holding and resolves the matter between the two of them.
Overjoyed by this, everyone is prepping for Suraj and Kesar's wedding. Even though the whole cast and crew have been working non-stop to entertain their fans, the team of the show took a break on the sets of the show to celebrate the 100th episode with a small cake-cutting ceremony.
Talking about the milestone, actress Manasi Joshi Roy said: “I cannot believe that we have completed 100 episodes already. It feels like it all happened in the blink of an eye and now here we are celebrating our very first milestone of 100 episodes.
I would like to thank our show's audience for all the love and support they have showered upon us. It has been a wonderful journey, congratulations to the whole team who put in so much hard work every day.”
Navika Kotia said: “I am thrilled that we have completed 100 episodes, this is just the beginning for us and we all are looking forward to the journey ahead. May the love and support from the fans continue to pour in? This show holds a special place in my heart and I am overwhelmed by the response. We are looking forward to strengthening our bond with the fans with every episode.”
‘Kyunki… Saas Maa, Bahu Beti Hoti Hai' airs on Zee TV.
