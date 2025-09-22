DT
PT
Kyunki... actress Shagun on chasing meaningful roles

Kyunki... actress Shagun on chasing meaningful roles

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:30 AM Sep 22, 2025 IST
Shagun Sharma has built a career spanning nearly a decade, but for her, the most valuable lesson has been simple: content is king. The actress, who has played varied roles on television, says she consciously avoids being typecast.

“I never want to be comfortable in one type of role. I try to pick varied characters and push myself, even if it scares me at first. For me, the depth of the role matters more than whether it’s positive, negative, lead, or supporting,” she says.

Shagun is currently playing Pari in Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, but she is also widely appreciated for roles like Kashvi in Yeh Hai Chahatein. “That show gave me immense visibility and love from the audience. Kashvi was an emotionally intense character, and it challenged me as an actor.”

Reflecting on the industry, she says television has evolved rapidly. “The audience today doesn’t want clichés. Storytelling has become faster, more relatable, and grounded. Viewers have so many choices now, which has made the industry more competitive but also more creative.”

While television continues to give her a loyal fan base, Shagun is equally excited about exploring OTT. “I feel television and OTT complement each other. TV connects with families, while OTT allows actors to experiment with bold, unconventional content. Together, they open up so many doors.”

