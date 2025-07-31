Kyunki Tulsi is back...

Nostalgia is in the air with Smriti Irani’s Tulsi Virani back on the small screen to unravel the Virani family saga, the Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi reboot promising a familiar story rooted in tradition 25 years after it sparked a daily soap trend.

The show, which began airing on Star Plus and JioHotstar on Tuesday night, is remembered for bringing families together in front of the television as they breathlessly watched the goings-on in the affluent joint family.

The first episode focuses on the 38th wedding anniversary of the main protagonists, Mihir and Tulsi. The ideal daughter-in-law is now at the helm of affairs in the Virani family mansion Shanti Niketan and the story opens with her praying to a tulsi plant and reciting the Gayatri Mantra.

The tone is set — apparently not very different from 2000 when the Ekta Kapoor show first began airing. It went on for 1,800 more episodes right up to 2008.

Two main characters have died — Ba and Savita Virani are now pictures on the wall and Tulsi is seen reminiscing about the days gone by and speaking to them.

Several old-timers made sure to tune into the show, which created a buzz with BJP leader Smriti Irani returning to acting after a long hiatus.