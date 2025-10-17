Kyunkii comeback shines bright, sweeps big at Star Parivaar Awards

Kyunkii Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi made a grand comeback to television, and the Virani magic is clearly timeless. The cult show, which redefined Indian television drama, has stormed back into the spotlight — bagging five major honours at the Star Parivaar Awards!

The revival saw Vrinda (Tanisha Mehta) bag Best Beti, Pari (Shagun Sharma) win Best Pangebaaz, while Mihir (Amar Upadhaya) walked away with Best Pati and Best Pita and Tulsi (Smirti Irani) clinched the Best Patni award. With Mihir snagging two big wins, it’s clear that his charm continues to rule.

Fans have been in full nostalgia mode, flooding social media with throwback moments and gushing over the show’s ability to stay relevant. With its perfect mix of old-school drama and fresh storytelling, Kyunkii has struck a rare chord — uniting OG fans with an all-new audience.

Talking about the big win at Star Parivaar Amar Upadhaya said, “Winning the Favourite Pita and Favourite Pati awards at the Star Parivaar Awards is an incredibly special and emotional moment for me. After such a long gap, for our show to return to television and still receive so much love from the audience feels truly overwhelming. It’s a beautiful reminder that when a story and its characters connect with people’s hearts, time doesn’t matter — the bond stays alive. I feel deeply grateful to our viewers who have embraced the show again with the same warmth and affection. This recognition is not just my win, but a celebration of everyone who believed in this journey.”

One thing is certain: decades later, the Virani parivaar still knows how to keep viewers hooked!