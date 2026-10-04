Ladakhi Film 'Birds on Ice' heads to Busan

Ultimately, it’s a story of love, friendship, of resistance, of the innocence that exists in complex relationships and the shared joy of achievement.

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The film features Padma Charol as herself, a forward for India’s National Women’s Ice Hockey Team and a pioneering presence in the sport. Her story, lived and ongoing, anchors the narrative in reality, connecting the film to the wider ecosystem in Ladakh and to a generation of young girls who are

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beginning to dream of playing the sport.

With its world premiere at one of Asia’s leading film festivals, the film and its team offer an interesting opportunity for conversations around Ladakhi cinema, storytelling, the making of the film, and bringing stories from the region to a global audience.