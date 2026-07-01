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Home / Entertainment /  ‘Ladies & Ladies’ expands the world of Toxic

 ‘Ladies & Ladies’ expands the world of Toxic

Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth and Huma Qureshi make a strong presence but Yash remains the focus of attention and holds power  

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Mona
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 01:56 PM Jul 01, 2026 IST
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Led by actor-producer Yash, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups features a powerhouse ensemble cast including Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth and Huma Qureshi in pivotal roles
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Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth and Huma Qureshi take centre stage as the world of Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups expands into a darker, more intense territory. The newly released ‘Ladies & Ladies’ video puts the spotlight on the film’s powerful female characters, offering a striking glimpse into a universe driven by power, mystery, attitude and high-stakes drama.

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Toxic’s leading ladies command every frame with undeniable presence, teasing characters that are as complex as they are powerful. Elevating the intrigue further is a captivating female voice-over that tells a woman’s perspective, adding a layer of mystery, power and rebellion.

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The video embraces its rebellious spirit with the disclaimer: “Kids… stay away. Parents… make sure your kids stay away. Grandparents… make sure your kids’ kids stay away. Great Grandparents… at your own risk.”

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Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, the asset continues to expand a world that is dangerous and impossible to look away from. Through striking visuals, stylised action and an atmosphere dripping with intrigue, Toxic promises a cinematic experience that refuses to colour inside the lines.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas and fronted by actor-producer Yash, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups features a powerhouse ensemble cast including Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth and Huma Qureshi in pivotal roles. Shot simultaneously in Kannada and English, the film will also be dubbed in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam. Backed by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, it is set for a massive worldwide theatrical release on Wednesday, August 26, 2026.

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