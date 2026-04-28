Lady Gaga and Doechii choose custom Gaurav Gupta couture for 'Runway' music video

Grammy-winning artists Lady Gaga and Doechii chose custom Gaurav Gupta outfits in the music video for 'Runway', which features on the official soundtrack of "The Devil Wears Prada 2".

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In the video, both artists wear heavily embellished corseted bodysuits constructed as a single piece with an integrated face cover.

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Lady Gaga wears a pearl-toned bodysuit densely hand-embellished with crystals and pearls, creating a luminous, high-shine surface that reflects light across the form. Doechii wears a black bodysuit finished with spikes and metal studs layered over a base of sequins and crystals, building a textured, high-contrast surface with a sharper, more graphic edge.

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"These looks were designed as a second skin. With Gaga and Doechii, the idea was to create something immersive and unapologetic, where couture becomes both armour and identity," Gupta said in a statement.

The garments took over approximately 800 hours of handwork, with a team of over 20 artisans. Each look features more than 3000 crystals, meticulously applied to create a fully embellished, dimensional surface.

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One of the most prominent Indian designers with a global presence, Gupta has dressed celebrities like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Beyonce, Shakira, Mindy Kaling and Cardi B.