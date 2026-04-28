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Home / Entertainment / Lady Gaga and Doechii choose custom Gaurav Gupta couture for 'Runway' music video

Lady Gaga and Doechii choose custom Gaurav Gupta couture for 'Runway' music video

The garments took over approximately 800 hours of handwork, with a team of over 20 artisans

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:40 PM Apr 28, 2026 IST
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Grammy-winning artists Lady Gaga and Doechii chose custom Gaurav Gupta outfits in the music video for 'Runway', which features on the official soundtrack of "The Devil Wears Prada 2".

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In the video, both artists wear heavily embellished corseted bodysuits constructed as a single piece with an integrated face cover.

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Lady Gaga wears a pearl-toned bodysuit densely hand-embellished with crystals and pearls, creating a luminous, high-shine surface that reflects light across the form. Doechii wears a black bodysuit finished with spikes and metal studs layered over a base of sequins and crystals, building a textured, high-contrast surface with a sharper, more graphic edge.

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"These looks were designed as a second skin. With Gaga and Doechii, the idea was to create something immersive and unapologetic, where couture becomes both armour and identity," Gupta said in a statement.

The garments took over approximately 800 hours of handwork, with a team of over 20 artisans. Each look features more than 3000 crystals, meticulously applied to create a fully embellished, dimensional surface.

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One of the most prominent Indian designers with a global presence, Gupta has dressed celebrities like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Beyonce, Shakira, Mindy Kaling and Cardi B.

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