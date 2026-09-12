Lady Gaga and fiance Michael Polansky welcome their first child

Lady Gaga is a mother. The Grammy and Oscar-winning singer, 40, and her fiance Michael Polansky, 42, have welcomed their first child, with Page Six publishing photographs of the couple on a quiet stroll in Northern California, Gaga carrying a swaddled newborn close to her chest.

Neither Gaga nor her representatives have issued a statement. The details related to baby remain unknown. She never announced the pregnancy either, having largely disappeared from public life after wrapping her 86-show Mayhem Ball world tour in April.

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The news comes two years after Polansky proposed in March 2024 during a rock climbing trip — a moment Gaga later described on Jimmy Kimmel Live, saying she had expected it on her birthday and was caught off guard when it happened days later. The couple had been together since 2019 and made their relationship public in February 2020. Gaga introduced Polansky to French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal at the Paris Olympics as her fiance, which was the first time either had publicly used the term.

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Polansky, a Harvard-educated entrepreneur and Executive Director of the Parker Foundation, co-wrote several songs on Gaga's Grammy-winning album Mayhem and her track Glamorous Life from The Devil Wears Prada 2 soundtrack.