DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Entertainment / Lady Gaga joins star-studded cast of ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’

Lady Gaga joins star-studded cast of ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’

Sequel directed by David Frankel reunites Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt; Gaga's role remains under wraps

article_Author
PTI
Los Angeles, Updated At : 12:02 PM Oct 12, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Singer-actor Lady Gaga. Instagram/@ladygaga
Advertisement

Renowned singer-actor Lady Gaga has become the latest addition to the star cast of Disney’s sequel to the 2006 hit film “The Devil Wears Prada”.

Advertisement

According to the entertainment news outlet Variety, Gaga has reportedly joined the film. The news comes after the photos of the singer from the filming location surfaced on the internet.

Advertisement

The details about her role are being kept under wraps.

Advertisement

Featuring Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci, the sequel is set to hit the screens on May 1, 2026. The shooting of the film started in June.

“The Devil Wears Prada” was adapted from Lauren Weisberger’s novel of the same name. Directed by David Frankel, it starred Hathaway, Streep, Blunt and Tucci in the lead roles.

Advertisement

Frankel is returning to direct the sequel.

The story revolved around Andy (Hathaway), a recently graduated fashion journalist, who lands the job at prestigious Runway magazine, where she finds herself the assistant to cynical editor Miranda Priestly (Streep).

Actors Kenneth Branagh, Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, B J Novak, Pauline Chalamet and Simone Ashley have also boarded the upcoming film.

It is produced by Wendy Finerman and Karen Rosenfelt and is written by Aline Brosh McKenna.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts