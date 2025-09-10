Lady Gaga, Sabrina Carpenter bag top honours at MTV VMA 2025

The MTV Video Music Awards hosted a music gala at the New York Arena on Sunday, which featured performances from Lady Gaga, Sabrina Carpenter, Ricky Martin and others. Lady Gaga was the top winner at the MTV Video Music Awards, with four honours in a show, followed by Ariana Grande and Sabrina Carpenter, who are tied for the second-most with three each.

Grande’s three wins, included Video of the Year for Brighter Days Ahead. Grande also presented the Video Vanguard Award to Mariah Carey. Sabrina Carpenter won Best Album for Short n’ Sweet and Best Visual Effects for Manchild. She also won the Best Pop Artist at the event. As for the performance, the Sabrina used her performance of her song, Tears, during the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards to highlight transgender rights. Doechii’s Anxiety bagged the VMA for Best Hip Hop.

And the winners are…

Artist of the Year: Lady Gaga

Best New Artist: Alex Warren

Latin Icon Award: Ricky Martin

Best Pop Artist: Sabrina Carpenter

Best Hip-Hop: Doechii (Anxiety)

Best Rock: Coldplay (All My Love)

Best R&B: Mariah Carey (Type Dangerous)

Best Pop: Ariana Grande (Brighter Days Ahead)

Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award: Mariah Carey

Best Latin: Shakira (Soltera)

Best Afrobeats: Tyla (Push 2 Start)

Best Direction: Lady Gaga (Abracadabra)

Song of the Year: Rose & Bruno Mars (Apt)

Best Album: Sabrina Carpenter (Short n’ Sweet)