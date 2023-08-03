Lady in red!

ANI

On Day 8 of India Couture Week, designer Isha Jajodia made a debut with her Romantic Reverie collection and actress Vaani Kapoor turned muse for her.

Vaani walked the ramp wearing a red chikankari ensemble that featured handcrafted details over the blouse, skirt and dupatta. She wore a sleeveless blouse with a plunging neckline. She slayed the fusion-inspired outfit like a queen. Her smoky eyes, blushed cheeks, glossy lips and wavy hair raised the glam quotient. To complement her outfit, she added a diamond emerald neckpiece.

Her collection drew inspiration from the captivating fusion of French Riviera fashion and the allure of Hollywood’s golden era. Each garment in this collection paid homage to the glamorous vintage era, as intricate chikankari details, delicate laces and dreamy organza fabrics intertwine with pearls and crystals.